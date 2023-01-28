 GMCH-32 order refusing nod for study at private college quashed : The Tribune India

GMCH-32 order refusing nod for study at private college quashed

GMCH-32 order refusing nod for study at private college quashed

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) here has quashed an order of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, restricting permission for admission in MSc nursing course in government institutions only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) here has quashed an order of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, restricting permission for admission in MSc nursing course in government institutions only.

Directing the UT Administration and GMCH Director Principal to consider the case of two nursing officers of the medical college under the provision of the study rules 1972, the Bench said the order amounted to “unequal treatment, which is not permissible under the law”.

Rakhy Francis and Anu S Kannala, two nursing officers, had challenged the GMCH order through advocate Barjesh Mittal. In their application, they said they were desirous of pursuing MSc Nursing course offered by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, and had submitted applications to the medical college for permission.

They stated the college, through a letter dated October 3, 2022, granted permission to appear in the entrance test with the rider that the permission was only for courses imparted by government institutions and that no study leave would be granted for courses imparted by private institutions.

They said they again made a representation requesting the condition restricting validity for admission to courses imparted by government institution be removed as it was against the CAT decision of February 9, 2022, in the case of ‘Dinesh Lawat vs UT’.

The representations were, however, rejected vide order dated October 19, 2022. They also placed a Supreme Court judgment in the case of ‘Mohini Jain vs State of Karnataka’ and ‘Unni Krishnan vs State of Andhra Pradesh’, holding the education was now a fundamental right of people.

In reply, the GMCH contended the services of medical staff were essential to treating patients and nursing staff in large numbers could not be spared. More than 50 applications for higher study, including correspondence, were received every year and it was not possible to spare/relieve a huge number of employees, it stated.

After hearing the arguments, CAT quashed the order saying restricting permission/NOC for admission to government institution only was unreasonable. The Bench said in pursuance to earlier directions of the tribunal, the respondents had granted permission/NOC to candidates for pursuing MSc Nursing in private institutions for session 2021-2022.

Amounts to unequal treatment, says CAT

  • Two nursing officers had sought GMCH’s permission to pursue MSc course from Faridkot varsity
  • On Oct 3, 2022, it allowed them to appear in entrance test with rider it was only for courses imparted by govt institutions
  • They urged GMCH to remove condition as it was against CAT decision of Feb 9, 2022, but their plea was rejected
  • GMCH contended before CAT nursing staff in large numbers could not be spared. In order, CAT said it amounted to ‘unequal treatment’

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Investment in Adani group by LIC and SBI has exposed financial system to risk, alleges Congress

2
Diaspora

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for 'raping and cheating' Ludhiana woman

3
Delhi

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

4
Business

For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a 'man-made disaster' in the making

5
Trending

'Goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram': Kangana Ranaut claims Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 'glorifies' Pakistan

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

7
Business

Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month

8
J & K

Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today due to lack of security arrangements in Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi

9
Entertainment

'Who all buying tickets to make 'Pathaan' a success': Kangana Ranaut would rename 'Pathaan' to 'Indian Pathaan'

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh farmer conferred Padma Shri for his contribution to organic farming

Don't Miss

View All
Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem
Trending

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

Top News

ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel

ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel

Illegal weapons market flourishing along Pak-Af border

Pakistan opposes India’s notice to alter Indus Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...

Video shows Memphis police officers kicking, beating Tyre Nichols as he cried ‘mom, mom’ in pain

Video shows Memphis police officers kicking, beating Tyre Nichols as he cried ‘mom, mom’ in pain

Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora

Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora

The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...


Cities

View All

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Smart Road in Amritsar jumps 28-month deadline

Punjab registered record rise in GST revenue, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Education Department targets 15% rise in enrolment in govt schools this year

2 bike-borne robbers snatch woman’s purse in Amritsar

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

40 Chandigarh articles up for sale in biggest heritage auction

Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, says Chandigarh Adviser

5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali

Republic Day: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta unfurls national flag at Panchkula

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

Delhi youth held for stalking 14-year-old

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s widow may contest Jalandhar bypoll, hints Congress

At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

67 feted in Kapurthala

Kataruchak unfurls Tricolour at Hoshiarpur

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

District gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Villagers see a ray of hope in mohalla clinics

Kup Kalan clinic earns praise from patients

Commercial building comes up in LIT colony

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

14 held for flying kites using Chinese string