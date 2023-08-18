GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

A re-counselling session for MD/MS admissions at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, has been scheduled for August 18 at 11 am. The decision comes after a series of complications arose in the first counselling held on August 16 for admissions to various branches of the MD/MS programme.

The confusion stemmed from the conversion of economically weaker section (EWS) seats into general category seats. During the initial counselling, it was decided to convert the vacant EWS seats into general category seats, providing candidates the option of exercising their choice for these converted seats. However, the converted seats were not integrated into the total general category seat count, leading to misunderstandings among the candidates.

A candidate brought the issue to the attention of the PG Admission Committee, prompting a detailed discussion. It was found that the converted seats should have been seamlessly integrated into the general category seat distribution to provide a better clarity to the candidates. The confusion had the potential to affect the candidates’ ability to make informed choices during seat allocation.

After careful deliberations, the PG Admission Committee unanimously acknowledged the error and made the decision to conduct a re-counselling session. As a result, the seat allocation that took place during the first counselling has been rendered void. All candidates, who participated in the counselling on August 16 and were deemed eligible by the scrutiny committee, are advised to attend the re-counselling session. This step is intended to rectify any potential discrepancies that might have arisen due to the earlier confusion and to provide every candidate with a just and unbiased chance to secure his or her preferred seats, observes the committee, observed the committee.

Confusion over converted seats

During the earlier counselling, it was decided to convert the vacant EWS seats into general category seats, providing candidates the option of exercising their choice for these converted seats. However, the converted seats were not integrated into the total general category seat count, leading to misunderstandings among candidates.