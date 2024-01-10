GMCH begins minimally invasive heart surgeries, to train medicos

Chandigarh, January 9

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has started minimally invasive surgeries for heart patients with 15 successful operations conducted so far.

Spearheaded by cardiologist Dr Siddharth, this cutting-edge technique is an alternative to open-heart surgery and involves making small cuts, called incisions, in the chest to reach the heart for the required procedure, resulting in shorter hospital stay and quicker recovery. Notably, the GMCH is the exclusive facility in the city adopting this innovative approach, surpassing even the PGI in this regard.

In response to the overwhelming response, the GMCH is set to extend the application of this technique to bypass surgeries, following positive outcomes in initial trials. Plans are underway to conduct workshops and continuing medical education (CME) sessions to enhance understanding among medical professionals. With this, there is a reduction in the waiting time for heart patients at the GMCH’s Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), now standing at two to three months. The department has expanded its services from one or two days to 4-5 days a week, aiming at alleviating the backlog. The outpatient department (OPD) handles 50 patients, including both new and old cases.

The minimally invasive approach not only mitigates the risk of infections, but also minimises blood loss during surgery. However, the patient’s eligibility for this procedure is contingent upon individual conditions, with traditional techniques still being employed when deemed suitable. The GMCH has also decided to create 25 faculty and staff positions for the CTVS department, recently approved by the Centre, signalling a significant expansion in healthcare services. Recognised as a crucial department catering not only to the tricity, but also to neighbouring states, these positions encompass various roles supporting both patient care and academic advancement. — TNS

