GMCH-32 extends pulmonary service to South Campus

Chandigarh, March 31
The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has expanded its pulmonary services to its South Campus in Sector 48.
Dr Varinder Saini, Professor and HoD, Department of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, informed that pulmonology specialists from the GMCH recently expanded their services to the South Campus.
Both indoor and outdoor treatment facilities for respiratory patients have been made available at the South Campus. All services and charges are on a par with those at the Sector 32 hospital. Residents of Sector 48 and nearby areas and Mohali can avail themselves of the facilities and avoid rush at the Sector 32 hospital.
The OPD services for respiratory patients are presently available three days a week (on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) from 10 am to 12 noon. A 30-bed inpatient ward is also functional for those requiring hospitalisation. Specialised services like PFT, Mantoux, bronchoscopy and X-ray facilities are also available. — TNS
