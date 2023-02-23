GMCH plans 340-bed super speciality block

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 22

Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, is embarking on a 340-bed project to establish a super speciality unit at Block F. This project is aimed at providing advanced healthcare services to patients in one unit.

Being the only government medical college in the city, the facility receives patients from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 498.42 crore, including Rs 204.85 crore to be spent on the procurement of equipment of the international standards.

The super speciality block will have 45 beds in the ICU, 15 in the critical care unit, 280 in the general ward, 10 dialysis machines and five recovery trolleys. There will be various departments of urology, plastic surgery, paediatric surgery, cardiology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, anaesthesia, radiodiagnosis, neurosurgery and neurology.

The block will have seven floors and two basements, which will serve as a parking facility. Level 1 will house the laboratories and emergency units, followed by the OPDs on Level 2. Level 3 will have the OTs of all surgical specialties and the ICU. The cardiology, CCU, neonatology, and paediatric surgery units will be on Level 4. The fifth floor will have the neurology, neurosurgery, endocrinology, neuro ICU and rehabilitation units.

The sixth floor will house urology, nephrology and gastroenterology departments while the seventh floor will have private wards and a plastic surgery unit.

Yash Pal Garg, UT Health Secretary, said, “The proposed super speciality unit at Block F will significantly enhance the healthcare services provided by the Government Medical College and Hospital. Patients from different states will benefit from this project and its implementation will be according to the international standards.”

During a recent meeting to review the pending projects held by Garg, the scope of work of the super speciality block was discussed with the heads of various departments. The GMCH authorities are in the process of finalising the scope of work and it will take two more months to complete.

