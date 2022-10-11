GMCH rolls out admission schedule for MBBS course

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

The Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), has released the admission schedule for its MBBS and other courses. As per the schedule, the first counselling for the MBBS course will be held on October 27.

Apply online The application form is available only on www.gmch.gov.in

Candidates have to fill, submit the application form online.

The MBBS seats at the GMCH-32 are filled under two pools. The central pool seats are filled by the Centre while the UT pool seats are filled locally by the admission committee as per the criteria fixed by the UT Administration.

A list of provisionally eligible candidates according to their rank/merit in the NEET (UG)-2022 and category will be displayed on the GMCH website on October 15. Only those candidates whose names appear in the NEET (UG)-2022 list of successful candidates, prepared by the National Testing Agency will be eligible for admission in the MBBS course.

The last date for submission of online application form and fees for all candidates is October 13.

The application form is available only on the GMCH website (www.gmch.gov.in). Candidates have to fill and submit the application form online. There is a single form for all courses.

Change in UT pool criteria

Candidates who are wards of serving defence personnel/ex-servicemen having permanent address of Chandigarh in their service record at the time of entry into defence services will be able to apply under the UT pool in the MBBS course at the GMCH-32. The requisite certificate for permanent address issued by the respective competent authority will be taken as proof for the purpose. Earlier, wards of serving defence personnel/ex-servicemen were eligible for seats under the UT pool irrespective of the domicile status of their parents and schooling of the candidates.

#MBBS