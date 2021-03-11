GMCH-32, Chandigarh, celebrates Nurses Week

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

The department of nursing, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, celebrated International Nurses Week from May 6 to 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, founder of the modern nursing profession.

A ceremonial function was organised by the department in collaboration with the College of Nursing under the chairpersonship of Nursing Superintendent Prem Lata, organising secretary (DNS) Amanvir Kaur and co-organising secretary (ANS) Navjot Kaur.

The chief guest for the ceremonial function, Prof Jasbinder Kaur, Director-Principal, GMCH, inaugurated the function with the lighting of the lamp and appreciated the nurses’ contribution to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Prem Lata welcomed the gathering and unfolded the theme of International Nurses Week-2022. She also appreciated the work of the deputy nursing superintendent and all assistant nursing superintendents who worked hard for holding various events.