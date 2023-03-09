GMCH’s Dr Usha Dalal emerges winner in NMIMS 10-km marathon organised to mark International Women's Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Dr Usha Dalal, a professor in the general surgery department at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, emerged winner in the 10-km marathon organised by the NMIMS in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the management institute to mark International Women's Day and Dr Dalal participated in the marathon as part of her commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging women's participation in physical activities.

Passionate about physical fitness, Dr Dalal believes that staying active was essential for maintaining good health and preventing chronic diseases. She encourages her patients to be more physically active.