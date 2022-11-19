GMHS-29 boys win volleyball title

Chandigarh, November 18
Government Model High School (GMHS), Sector 29, won the inter-school volleyball tournament for boys’ U-14 category. The team defeated Government Model Senior Secondary School, Kaimbwala, (25-14, 25-22, 25-14) to win the title. GMSSS, Sector 26, claimed the third position by recording a (25-23, 25-23, 25-14) win over Tender Heart School, Sector 33.
In the boys’ U-17 final, DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, defeated GMSSS, Sector 26, (25-17, 25-21, 25-23). Guru Nanak Khalsa School, Sector 30, claimed third position.
GMSSS-27 eves emerge kabaddi champs
Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 27, defeated Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, (54-26) to win the inter-school kabaddi for girls’ U-19 title. GMSSS, Sector 8, claimed the third position by defeating GMSSS, Sector 40, (75-56). In the boys’ U-19 semi-finals, GMSSS, Sarangpur, defeated GMSSS, Khuda Ali Sher, (74-54) and GMSSS, Sector 40, ousted GMSSS, Dhanas, (48-18).
NPS, PMLSD bag basketball titles
New Public School (NPS), Sector 18, won the inter-school basketball tournament for girls’ U-19 by recording a (52-14) win over Sacred Heart School, Sector 26. Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, claimed the third position by logging a (18-10) win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19. In the boys’ U-19 final, PMLSD Public School, Sector 32, defeated NPS (82-71). Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, finished third by registering a (57-38) win over St Peter’s School, Sector 37.
DAV-8 win TT title
DAV Public School, Sector 8, claimed the inter-school table tennis tournament for boys’ U-19 title. Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, claimed the second position and Saupin’s School, Sector 32, finished third.
30-run victory for Carmel Convent
An all-round performance by skipper Gulnaaz helped Carmel Convent School defeat Dev Samaj School, Sector 21, by 30 runs in the final of the inter-school cricket tournament for girls’ U-19. Gulnaaz scored uneaten 74 runs and claimed four wickets in the final. Batting first, the Sector 9 team scored 110 runs in 10 overs. In reply, Dev Samaj eves posted 70/7 in 10 overs. Tanishka (36) was the main scorer for the side.
GMSSS-10 win softball tourney
Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 10, won the inter-school softball tournament for boys’ U-17 and U-14 categories. In the U-17 final, the Sector 10 team defeated Ryan International, Sector 49, (11-1). In the U-14 final, the side logged a (10-0) win over St Anee’s School, Sector 32.
