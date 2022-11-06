GMSH-16 Chemist Shop: Chandigarh issues notices to two bidders debarred by PGI

Chandigarh, November 5

The UT Health Department has issued show-cause notices to first two bidders for a new chemist shop at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, after it came to the fore that they had been barred by the PGI.

“Recently, a communication was received that your firm has been debarred from participating in any tender process by the PGIMER, Sector 12, Chandigarh. The matter has been considered by the competent authority and it has been decided to provide you an opportunity to explain as to why your H-1 bid should not be rejected and the LOI withdrawn,” read the notice issued to the highest bidder.

A notice issued to the second highest bidder by the Director Health Services, Chandigarh, read, “During the course of the process of allotment, it was found that the H-1 firm was recently debarred from participating in any tender process in the PGIMER, Sector 12, Chandigarh. Accordingly, the competent authority is contemplating cancelling the LOI issued to the H-1 firm, as per the terms and conditions of the tender document.”

“As per Clause No. 25 of the terms and conditions of the tender document, in case the highest bidder backs out, then offer shall be made to the H-2 to take over the shop/space at the quoted rates of H-1, i.e. Rs 17,01,000 per month. Accordingly, you are hereby given an offer to match your quoted amount to the H-1 bidder so that the chemist shop can be allotted to you as per the terms and conditions of the tender documents,” read the notice.

“Though your debarment period might have been over, yet, as per the tender document, you have concealed this material information and submitted an undertaking/affidavit that you have never been debarred or blacklisted by any department of the union, state government or by any autonomous institution. This seems a clear case of concealment and misrepresentation about the material fact/information,” said the notice issued to the second bidder.

It was claimed the second highest bidder, Sanjay Dhall, was debarred by the PGI in 2019, but submitted a false affidavit, claiming ‘no debarred notices from any hospital’. — TNS

Second bidder blacklisted in 2019