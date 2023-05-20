GMSH-16 doctor repatriated for prescribing branded medicines

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Taking serious view of the matter involving prescription of branded medicine, the UT Health Department has repatriated a doctor working at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, to his parent state.

The department had repeatedly issued advisory to all doctors to prescribe generic medicine. It was also advised that in exceptional circumstances where branded medicines are prescribed, a date-wise diary may be maintained specifying the reasons for prescribing branded generic drugs.

Health Secretary Yashpal Garg said it was observed that despite repeated instructions to prescribe generic medicines, the doctor at the GMSH-16 continued prescribing branded medicines. When a senior doctor of the hospital objected to it and advised not to prescribe branded medicines, the doctor admitted the mistake and assured in writing that branded medicines would not be prescribed in future. However, a week later, it was observed that though the doctor prescribed generic medicines on OPD cards, but had started issuing unsigned, small slips to the patients with the name of branded medicines.

“It seems that the unique idea of issuing small slips indicating branded medicines was invented to derail the efforts of the Chandigarh Administration of encouraging prescription of generic medicines and also for other reasons not known yet,” he said, and added that it clearly indicated that repeated instructions to prescribe generic medicines were deliberately ignored by the doctor and issuance of unsigned slips with prescription of branded medicine was against the basic norms and ethics of the medical profession.

Garg said the doctor who was on deputation in the Health Department of Chandigarh for the past about nine years had been repatriated to parent cadre in other state. “Further, action is also being taken to initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings against the doctor,” he added.