GMSH-16 extension at Sarangpur proposed

Naina Mishra
Chandigarh, November 30
The Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, has submitted a proposal to the UT Finance Department for setting up a 500-bed hospital, which will serve as an extension to the main hospital. It will also ease the rush of patients at the PGI and the GMSH-16.
Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, said, “We have sent a proposal to the Finance Department and awaiting its nod.”
Plan to construct 500-bed facility
- The proposed hospital on 15 acres at Sarangpur will be a 500-bed facility. It will ease the rush of patients at the PGI and the GMSH.
- The extension hospital will house an exclusive mother and child block, originally planned for the GMSH but could not materialise due to space constrains.
The extension hospital, which is planned on 15 acres at Sarangpur, will also house an exclusive mother and child block, which was originally planned for the GMSH a couple of years ago, but could not materialise due to space constrains.
Earlier, the UT Administration had sent a proposal to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to upgrade the GMSH-16 to a medical college with 100 MBBS seats. For this, the UT had earmarked a 15-acre site at Sarangpur. However, the Centre rejected the proposal on the grounds that Chandigarh already had a medical college.
The land at Sarangpur is a part of the Educity project of the higher education department. Failing to start a medical college on the proposed land, plans are afoot to start an extension block that will also house super-speciality departments, emergency and mother and child block.
The extension will not only serve as a new hospital but also have advanced services.
The GMSH OPDs see the daily average patient footfall of 3,000. A shortage of space in labour rooms leads to two patients being accommodated on a single bed, causing challenges, especially in cases of cesarean deliveries requiring extended stays.
