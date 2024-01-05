 GMSH-16 gets 32-bed paediatrics centre : The Tribune India

GMSH-16 gets 32-bed paediatrics centre

Delayed by nearly 2 years, Rs 2.25 cr advanced facility to ease burden on PGI

GMSH-16 gets 32-bed paediatrics centre

The newly inaugrated Advanced Paediatrics Centre at the GMSH-16 on Thursday. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today inaugurated the 32-bedded Advanced Paediatrics Centre (APC) at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 (GMSH-16).

The deadline for the completion of the project was March 2022. The centre was approved by the Government of India under the Emergency Covid-19 Response and Health System Preparedness package – Phase II (ECRP- Phase II). A budget of Rs 2.25 crore was allocated for infrastructure preparedness and the establishment of the centre.

The APC aims to deliver high-quality, state-of-the-art specialised care to paediatric patients. It features a 12-bedded hybrid ICU unit comprising four ventilator beds and eight high-dependency unit (HDU) beds. Additionally, the centre includes 20 oxygen-supported beds and offers services such as EEG, echocardiography and ultrasonography.

Round-the-clock services like X-ray, ECG, sample collection, pharmacy, blood transfusion, nebulisation, etc, are available to manage critical patients.

Notably, teleconsultation services are provided in collaboration with the PGIMER, a Centre of Excellence.

The local healthcare infrastructure relies heavily on the PGIMER, which was earlier the region’s sole APC. However, the PGIMER’s facility operates beyond its capacity, sometimes accommodating three or four patients on each bed.

With the commencement of the advanced centre at the Sector 16 hospital, the burden of younger patients will now be divided.

