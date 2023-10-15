GMSH-16, GMCH-32 bear brunt of PGI fire mishap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

In the wake of a substantial fire incident at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the emergency wards of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 and the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 have witnessed a surge in gynaecology patients. The surge is a direct consequence of the services at the PGI gynae ward being suspended in the aftermath of the fire.

The fire, which took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, originated in the computer room of the C-block of Nehru Hospital.

One of the most critical impacts of the fire was on the gynae ward at the PGI, which bore the brunt of the incident. During the evacuation process, approximately 100 existing gynae patients were swiftly shifted to the Nehru Hospital Extension to ensure their safety and continued medical care.

With PGI’s gynae services temporarily halted due to the ongoing recovery and restoration efforts following the fire, the GMSH-16 and hte GMCH-32 have become the primary destinations for those in need of gynaecological care in the region.

The authorities at the PGIMER are diligently working to restore normalcy in the affected areas and have assured that every effort is being made to expedite the reopening of the gynae ward.

