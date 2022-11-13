GMSH-16 to get new chemist shop by December

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

The UT Health Department has finalised the allotment of tender to the highest bidder at the GMSH-16 who was barred by the PGI citing that it happened after the allotment of tender. The new chemist shop at the GMSH-16 will come up in December breaking the monopoly of the sole chemist at the hospital for the past 29 years.

Monopoly will come to an end UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg said with new chemist shops being opened in the city, the monopoly of lone chemist at the GMSH-16, who was running its operation in the hospital for the past 29 years, would come to an end and patients will be able to buy medicines from anywhere instead of rushing to a single chemist shop even in the late hours. These shops would run round the clock for the ease of patients.

The chemist, who was allotted tender for new medical shop at Rs 17 lakh at the GMSH-16, was barred by the PGI recently, whereas the allotment of tender for the new chemist shop at the GMSH-16 was made in September.

Jan Aushadhi Shop at the GMSH-16 has already started functioning. Another Jan Aushadhi Shop at the GMCH-32 has been allotted and will be fully functional by November 2022 positively.

UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg said the licence had got in-principal approval from the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) under the Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojna. The final approval is awaited and it might start functioning in the next few days. Besides, three new chemist shops had been allotted at the GMSH-16, Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, and Civil Hospital, Sector 22, and these will be functional by the first week of December 2022.

