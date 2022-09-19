GMSH gynae, paediatric units to be shifted

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, September 18

After failing to start a dedicated Mother and Child Care Centre at the GMSH-16 for the past four years due to paucity of space, the UT Health Department has now decided to temporarily shift the existing facility housing gynaecology and paediatric units to the Civil Hospital, Sector 22.

A state-of-the-art 404-bed centre is slated to come up at the existing building that houses the gynaecology and paediatric facilities.

The project entails construction of a seven-storey building, to be the tallest in the hospital compound, at a cost of over Rs 100 crore.

The UT Health Secretary has further directed that if there are constraints for space at the Civil Hospital, the Director Health Services may assess the possibility of using the entire premises to house the Mother and Child Care Centre during the construction period. In such a scenario, the existing medical services of the Civil Hospital-22 may be shifted to other health facilities.

The Chief Architect, at a recent meeting to review pending projects of GMSH-16, shared they were waiting for client approval of the drawings provided to the Health Department more than four years ago.

The Director Health Services said there was a dire need to come up with the Mother and Child Care Centre owing to the rush at the existing facility, and that they needed an alternative space to shift the facility till the time construction was completed. She had said most of the times, patients came from adjoining states, and two mothers or two babies were often forced to share a single bed because of the rush.

It was also decided to conduct a joint space audit by the Engineering Wing, Architect Wing and Health Department (GMSH-32 and GMSH-16) to identify space to accommodate the Mother and Child Care Centre block temporarily.

Further, another project of the centre has been hanging fire for several years at the GMCH-32. The final drawings of the 348-bedded centre at the GMCH-32 are yet to be issued by the Architect Wing. So far, only client approval has been received by the office of the Chief Architect from the GMCH-32.

Also, deliberations are on to start an exclusive 500-bed Mother and Child Hospital over 10 acres at Sector 53, in place of a Regional Trauma Centre.