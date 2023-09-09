GMSSS-10 win inter-school baseball meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 10, won the boys’ U-17 inter-school baseball tournament.

The Sector 10 team registered a 7-0 victory over the GMSSS, Sector 33. Ryan International School, Sector 49, claimed the third position by defeating St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32.

The GMSSS-35, claimed the boys’ U-19 title by defeating the GMSSS-10. Ryan International School blanked the GMSSS, Behlana, 6-0 to claim the third position.

In the girls’ U-19 semifinals, Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, defeated the GMSSS-10. Carmel Convent School, Sector 26, got the better of the GMSSS-15. In the girls’ U-17 event, the GMSSS-33, was awarded walkover, while in the girls’ U-14 event, the GMSSS-16, beat the GMSSS-33, and the GMSSS-8, logged a 11-1 victory over the GMSSS-37.