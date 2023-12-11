GMSSS-21 eves log 10-0 win in football

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 21, recorded a sounding 10-0 win over Sector 46 Coaching Centre in the ongoing Khelo India Women Football League. Shilpa opened the team’s account in the 9th minute, while Nikita (41st, 43rd and 73rd) netted three goals. Paavni (15th and 56th) and Chhaya (26th and 48th) added a brace each to the government school’s goal tally. Vandana and Ishwar scored one goal each in 18th and 38th minute, respectively.

Earlier, JSM Football Club recorded a 5-0 win over Shivalik Public School. Muskan netted the first goal in the 8th minute. Zeena doubled the lead in 20th minute. Just before the lemon break, Aarti netted the third goal. Asna netted the fourth goal in the 43rd minute. Nandini netted the final goal in the 61st minute.

