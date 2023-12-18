GMSSS-22 eves bag twin football titles

Chandigarh, December 17
The girls team of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 22, won two titles during the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) Football Championship at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.
In the girls’ U-15 final league match, the Sector 22 team overpowered the GMSSS, Khuda Lahora, 2-0. Ratika and Sonakshi from the Sector 22 team were awarded the Golden Ball and Golden Boot, respectively, whereas Shradha Kapoor from Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, was given the Golden Glove award for her goalkeeping throughout the tournament.
In the girls’ U-19 group, the Sector 22 team defeated the same opponents 9-0. Khushi, Nandini, and Sandhya from the title winning team bagged the Golden Ball, Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards, respectively. Namdhari Sports Academy defeated MS Senior Secondary School, Kurukshetra, with a convincing margin of 9-0 in the boys’ U-19 final league game.
Meanwhile, Government Model High School, Sector 36, defeated Minerva Academy to win the boys’ U-15 final. The Sector 36 team logged win on the basis of goal scoring average. Tinex from the Sector 36 team secured the Golden Ball, whereas Sanathoi and Yoihemba from the Minerva side won the Golden Boot and Golden Glove laurels, respectively.
The GMSSS, Sector 37, defeated Dawindra International School 2-0 in the final league game of the boys’ U-17 age category to win the trophy. Mustaf from the Dawindra International School won the Golden Ball, whereas Sahil and Rohit from the Sector 37 team were given the Golden Boot and Golden Glove in this category, respectively.
