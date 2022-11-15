 GMSSS-22 eves clinch U-19 football trophy : The Tribune India

GMSSS-22 eves clinch U-19 football trophy

GMSSS-22 eves clinch U-19 football trophy

The GMSSS-22 team after winning the inter-school football championship.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

After winning the pre-Subroto Cup and Inter-school U-14 and U-17 Championships, the girls’ team of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 22, won the U-19 Inter-school Football Tournament today. In the final, the Sector 22 team outclassed GMSSS, Khuda Lahora, 2-1.

Laxmi put the Khuda Lahora team ahead in the 17th minute. Nandini levelled the score in the 20th minute. Roohi netted the second goal for the hosts in the 28th minute to seal the title victory. Vivek High School, Sector 38, claimed third position by logging a 1-0 win over GMSSS, Sector 21.

Ripudaman shines with bat

Ripudaman Singh scored 77 runs off 44 balls to help Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 22, defeat GMSSS, Sector 32, by 56 runs in the boys’ U-14 inter-school cricket tournament. Batting first, the Sector 22 team scored 144/4 in the allotted 15 overs. Ripudaman remained the top scorer for the side. He was supported by Vansh, who scored 27 off 17 balls. Gagan Singh claimed four wickets for the bowling side. In reply, the Sector 32 team scored 88 runs before getting all-out in 13 overs. Sharsh (14) and Abhinav (10) were the two main scorers for the side. Ankush claimed four wickets while Nikhil claimed two for the bowling side.

GMSSS-19 march ahead in badminton

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 19, defeated St Marry School, Sector 46, 2-0 in a match of the boys’ U-14 category in badminton. Moti Ram Arya School, Sector 27, defeated GMSSS, Sector 47, 2-0 while Shivalik Public School, Sector 41, defeated Guru Nanak Khalsa School, Sector 30, 2-0. St John’s School, Sector 26, outplayed Tender Heart School Sector 33, 2-0. Vivek High School, Sector 38, outplayed Ashiana School, Sector 46, 2-0.

Strawberry lads register easy win in basketball

In basketball (boys’ U-19), Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, defeated St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, 34-23. New Public School, Sector 18, defeated Delhi Public School, Sector 40, 57-07 and Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 19, drubbed Ryan International School, Sector 49, 46-27.

GMSSS, Sector 32, went down 10-31 against GMSSS, Sector 21, while Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, defeated Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School, Sector 27, 31-27. St Peter’s School, Sector 37, recorded a 34-19 win over KBDAV School, Sector 7, and GMSSS, Sector 35, ousted St John’s School, Sector 26, 36-16. Chitkara International School, Sector 25, faced a 10-35 defeat against PML SD Public School, Sector 32.

GMSSS-35 boys victorious

Utkarsh scored the lone goal of the match as Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, defeated PML SD Public School, Sector 32, in football (boys’ U-19). Utkarsh netted the only goal of the match in the 25th minute. In the second match, Ryan International School, Sector 49, logged a 7-0 win over St Peter’s School, Sector 37. Kirshna (9th, 18th 20th, 35th) four goals, while Devansh (5th, 14th) netted two. Aditya added one to the tally in the 28th minute.

GMSSS (Sarangpur) beat Sector 15 in kabaddi

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sarangpur, defeated GMSSS, Sector 15, by 55-49 in kabaddi (boys’ U-19). GMSSS, Sector 33, lads recorded a 53-48 win over GMSSS, Sector 47, and GMSSS, Khuda Ali Sher, posted a 57-29 win over DAV School, Sector 8. GMSSS, Mani Majra, defeated GMSSS, Sector 8, by 45-43.

GMSSS-26 boys move ahead in volleyball

The team of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 26, defeated Government Model High School (GMHS), Sector 34, 25-16 25-16 in volleyball (boys’ U-17). GMSSS, Sector 10, defeated GMSSS, Sector 56, 25-11 25-13 and DAV Public School, Sector 8, overpowered a tough challenge by GMHS, Sector 12. The Sector 8 team logged a 24-26, 25-23, 25-20 win.

