GMSSS-22 eves walk away with football title

Chandigarh, September 17
Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 22, eves won the girls’ U-17 inter-school football championship by registering a (3-0) win over St Stephen’s School, Sector 45.
Sakshi scored the first goal in the 21st minute, while Mehak doubled the lead in the 24th minute. In the 36th minute, Shashi scored the third goal for the side to seal the title victory.
Government Model High School, Sector 20, claimed the third position by logging a (1-0) win over St Kabir School, Sector 26. Nikita scored the only goal of the match in the 26th minute.
