GMSSS-22 girls emerge champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

Hosts Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 22, logged a 3-0 win over Kids-R-Kids School, Sector 42, in the girls’ U-17 inter-school football tournament.

Vanshika scored the first goal in the third minute, while Manisha doubled the lead in the fifth minute. Himanshi netted the third in the seventh minute of the game.

Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, registered a 2-1 win over Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Sector 38. Ahana and Shraney netted a goal each for the Sector 26 team, while Hashvi pulled off one for the Sector 38 team. Alisha scored the only goal as Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, defeated Government Model High School, Sector 20, by a solitary goal.

St Joseph’s win TT tourney

St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, won the girls’ U-14 inter-school table tennis tournament. In the final, the Sector 44 team recorded a 3-0 win over Tender Heart School, Sector 44. Delhi Public School, Sector 40, claimed the third position by defeating Sacred Heart School, Sector 26. The Sector 40 team logged a 3-0 victory.

#Football