GMSSS-22 win football tournament

Chandigarh, September 7
Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 22, won the girls’ U-17 inter-school football tournament by registering a 2-0 win over St Stephen’s School, Sector 45.
After a goalless first half, the Sector 22 team scored the opening goal through Khushi (44th minute), while Nandani (51st minute) netted the final goal.
Vivek High School, Sector 38, claimed third position by defeating Saupin’s School, Sector 32. The Sector 38 side posted a 1-0 win over their rivals as Anshika scored the only goal of the match in the 36th minute.
GMSSS-10 baseball champs
Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 10, won the boys’ U-14 inter-school football tournament. The Sector 10 team registered a 7-0 win over Government Model High School, Sector 37, to win the final. GMSSS, Sector 8, claimed third position by registering a 3-2 win over St Anne’s School, Sector 32.
Meanwhile, in the boys’ U-17 semifinals, GMSSS, Sector 10, lads logged a 12-02 win over St Anne’s, while GMSSS, Sector 33, registered an 8-6 win over Ryan International School, Sector 49. In the boys’ U-19 semis, GMSSS, Sector 15, registered a 5-1 win over GMSSS, Behlana, while GMSSS, Sector 35, defeated Ryan International lads by 4-2.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President tests positive for Covid, to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today, BJP takes early lead in UP's Ghosi
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea
Today’s era not of war, reiterates PM | Lists terrorism, ext...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...