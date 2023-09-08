GMSSS-22 win football tournament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 22, won the girls’ U-17 inter-school football tournament by registering a 2-0 win over St Stephen’s School, Sector 45.

After a goalless first half, the Sector 22 team scored the opening goal through Khushi (44th minute), while Nandani (51st minute) netted the final goal.

Vivek High School, Sector 38, claimed third position by defeating Saupin’s School, Sector 32. The Sector 38 side posted a 1-0 win over their rivals as Anshika scored the only goal of the match in the 36th minute.

GMSSS-10 baseball champs

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 10, won the boys’ U-14 inter-school football tournament. The Sector 10 team registered a 7-0 win over Government Model High School, Sector 37, to win the final. GMSSS, Sector 8, claimed third position by registering a 3-2 win over St Anne’s School, Sector 32.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ U-17 semifinals, GMSSS, Sector 10, lads logged a 12-02 win over St Anne’s, while GMSSS, Sector 33, registered an 8-6 win over Ryan International School, Sector 49. In the boys’ U-19 semis, GMSSS, Sector 15, registered a 5-1 win over GMSSS, Behlana, while GMSSS, Sector 35, defeated Ryan International lads by 4-2.

