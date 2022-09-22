GMSSS-35 lads win cricket title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 35, won the boys’ U-14 inter-school cricket championship by logging a 41-run win over DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, today.

Batting first, the Sector 35 team posted 121 runs before getting all out in 19.2 overs. Riyam (30) and Akshay (26) were the two main run scorers for the side. Akshit claimed a five-wicket haul for the bowling side, while Vimal claimed two wickets.

In reply, DAV School lads were bundled out for 79 runs. Suraj (26) and Abhimanyu (20) were the two main scorers for the side. Abhimanyu Gill claimed four wickets for the bowling side, while Akshay claimed two.

