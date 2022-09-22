GMSSS-35 lads win cricket title

Chandigarh, September 21
Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 35, won the boys’ U-14 inter-school cricket championship by logging a 41-run win over DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, today.
Batting first, the Sector 35 team posted 121 runs before getting all out in 19.2 overs. Riyam (30) and Akshay (26) were the two main run scorers for the side. Akshit claimed a five-wicket haul for the bowling side, while Vimal claimed two wickets.
In reply, DAV School lads were bundled out for 79 runs. Suraj (26) and Abhimanyu (20) were the two main scorers for the side. Abhimanyu Gill claimed four wickets for the bowling side, while Akshay claimed two.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...