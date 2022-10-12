GMSSS-37 make it to Subroto Cup final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

Lemmet scored a hat-trick to help Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 37, represented by Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) players, reach the final of the 61st Subroto Cup International Football Tournament in New Delhi.

In a semi-final played today, the Sector 37 team recorded a (5-1) victory over 10+2 Zila School, Chaibasa, Jharkhand.

Lemmet scored four goals in the 15th, 24th, 60th and 69th minutes of the game and Arjun got the fifth in the 44th minute to seal an easy win for the side. Dogar Purty, meanwhile, got one back for Jharkhand in the 32nd minute. The side will now face PVHSS, Nagaland, in the final match on October 13.

