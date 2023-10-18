GMSSS-37 qualify for football quarterfinals

Chandigarh, October 17
Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, qualified for the quarterfinals of the 62nd Subroto Cup Inter-School International Football Tournament. The Chandigarh team beat Ramakrishna Mission School, Aalo, West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, 4-1 to book their place in the knockout stages of the tournament.
At the Subroto Park Football Ground, TG English Medium School, Bishnupur, Manipur, secured their third consecutive victory in Group C, beating NCC Kolkata 2-1 in a tightly fought contest.
Shri Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Bhaktapur, Nepal, beat Inventure Academy, Bangalore, 3-1.
Government Haulawang High School, Haulawang, Lunglei, Mizoram, beat Air Force Bal Bharti School 4-0 for their third consecutive victory in Group E. In another match of the group, Kamla Devi Public School, Bhopal, blanked Army Public School, Samba, Jammu & Kashmir 25-0.
