GNPS Club emerge winner in basketball

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

Guru Nanak Public School Club posted a 68-51 win over Sacred Heart Club in the last league match to win the women’s title on the concluding day of the Senior State Basketball Championship held at New Public School, Sector 18.

Kirti scored maximum points in the title win for Guru Nanak Public School. Guru Gobind Singh College for Women Club claimed the second position, followed by JC Club at the third position.

In the men’s final, JCC Club won the title by defeating Lion Basketball Club 74-53. Vikrant, Deepu and Gurinder remained the top performers for the winning side, while Gaurav and Raghu reduced the margin for the Lion Basketball Club.

JC Club was captained by Brinder Singh Dhillon, general secretary, IYC, and former PYC president.