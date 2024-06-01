Go out & get inked today, candidates appeal to voters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Both Congress and BJP candidates today appealed to the city residents to celebrate the biggest festival of democracy and exercise their franchise tomorrow.

In a statement, Sanjay Tandon of the BJP said it was necessary for everyone to vote for the strengthening of democracy. “Each vote decides the future of the country.”

He said since the number of first-time voters are much more this time than what was during the last election, their voting would be the first step of their contribution to the development of the country.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari said people of India were privileged to have the right to choose their rulers. “Since ours and subsequent generations have been born in a free and democratic India, we probably take this right for granted,” the senior Congress leader said, while urging people to ensure that they cast their vote and be proud electors of the 18th Lok Sabha to be constituted after the elections.

Tewari also reviewed the poll arrangements and preparations, while emphasising upon everyone that not only should they vote themselves, but also motivate and persuade others to cast their vote.

