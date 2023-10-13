Goenka gets honorary degree

Chitkara University bestowed the honorary degree of Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) upon Bharat Goenka, Vice Chairperson of Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd, India’s leading business management software provider. Goenka is a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, by NASSCOM (2011) and is hailed as the ‘Father of the Indian software product industry’. He played a pioneering role in revolutionising the software products, with a global user base exceeding 7.2 million. The Honorary Doctorate was presented by Dr Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University, and Pro Chancellor, Dr Madhu Chitkara.

Event marks Mental Health Day

Sri Sukhmani College of Nursing, Dera Bassi, celebrated World Mental Health Day. Dr Arun Kumar Jindal, Principal, Sri Sukhmani College of Nursing, interacted with the students and informed them about the importance of the mental health to cope with the stresses of life. Director Damanjit Singh said that nursing needs to be strengthened for economic development and realisation of sustainable development goals.

Traffic police conduct workshop

The Department of Biotechnology, CCT-CGC, Landran, in association with the Chandigarh Traffic Police, organised a workshop for students to spread awareness about traffic rules and regulations. The police team, via videos and presentations, informed the audience about road safety measures like safe driving and wearing helmets. The prevention of drug abuse was also taken up.

World Arthritis Day observed

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, celebrated World Arthritis Day to promote fitness and importance of self-care. Variety of events took place, in order to educate the people about arthritis. Students of classes III and IV participated in a yoga session, hosted by the sports department. They started with warm-up exercises, progressing to surya namaskar and deep breathing. At the end, they made a human chain to show solidarity with people suffering from arthritis.

