Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi killers 'robbed' cabbie, cops probe claim

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 11

A taxi driver, Jatinder of Sector 115 here, today claimed that shooters Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore in Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case forcibly took away his taxi and snatched Rs 10,000 from him near Harbhajan Society in Sohana on November 28.

The taxi was booked through an online app near a petrol station in Bakarpur against the name “Bunny”. As soon as the cab reached near Harbhajan Society, the duo intimidated the driver with a pistol and a sharp object, and made him pull over. Both snatched his money and fled the spot with the vehicle, the driver claimed.

A case was registered against two unidentified persons at the Sohana police station. The car has not been recovered yet.

Jatinder was called to the police station today. However, the police said they were probing the matter and ascertaining facts.

DSP (City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal said, “The police are probing the matter.”

Both shooters, along with their accomplice Udham Singh, were arrested in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and a special investigation team of the Rajasthan Police from a hotel in Chandigarh on Saturday night.

#Mohali