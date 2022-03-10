Gold bangle stolen at PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An unknown person stole a gold bangle from a 70-year-old woman who came for check-up at the PGI. The police said the victim, a resident of Kajheri village, Sector 52, reported that someone managed to steal her bangle at the New OPD, Urology Surgical Department. The police have registered a cheating case at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Chandigarh: Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police, from different parts of the city while possessing drugs. According to the police, a 35-year-old woman residing in Sector 25 has been arrested while possessing 10.73 grams of heroin. She was nabbed from road separating Sector 25 and 38. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. In another incident, Sandeep Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Sector 34 while possessing 500.5 grams of opium. The police have registered a case against him at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Man held for theft at house

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Amarpal, a resident of Mauli Jagran complex, for committing a house theft. Complainant Amar Bahadur of Mauli Jagran reported that an unknown person stole Rs4,000 in cash and an LCD from his house on March 7. The police registered a case and nabbed the suspect. TNS

Delhi Divas win basketball league

Chandigarh: Delhi Divas defeated Kochi Stars (15-7) in the opening round of the 3BL women’s league, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in the semi-finals, Delhi Divas defeated Ludhiana Queens (13-10) and Kochi Stars thrashed Pune Panthers (12-8). In league matches, Ludhiana Queens defeated Pune Panthers (21-17) and Ludhiana Queens ousted Coimbatore Spunkies (13-12). Pune Panthers defeated Coimbatore Spunkies (16-14), while Delhi Divas defeated Jaipur Regals (21-4). Kochi Stars defeated Jaipur Regals (13-12). TNS

9-wkt win for Kurukshetra

Mohali: The Kurukshetra District Cricket Association defeated DAV Cricket Academy, Lahore, by nine wickets in the ongoing Panna Lal Memorial U-23 Cricket Tournament being played at IVCA Cricket Ground. Batting first, DAV Cricket Academy scored 107 runs in 22.4 overs. In reply, the Kurukshetra District Cricket Association posted 112/1 in 16.4 overs. TNS

Three held for creating ruckus

Panchkula: Three persons have been arrested for creating ruckus near an eatery during an altercation in Sector 16 here on Tuesday. The suspects have been identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Chandigarh; Munna, a resident of Indira Colony in Sector 17; and Priyanshu, a resident of Rajiv Colony in Sector 17. According to the police, the suspects were involved in a quarrel near Vaishno Dhaba in Sector 16 and pelting stones and bricks at each other on Tuesday. A case was registered.