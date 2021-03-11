Gold chain snatched at gunpoint in Mullanpur

Mohali, May 11
Two youths snatched a gold chain of an Eco City-1 resident, Simple (40), at gunpoint around 7 pm today. The victim, a Panjab University employee, was taking a walk when two youths approached her on the pretext of asking for an address.
One youth came near her and suddenly pointed a pistol at her, asking for her gold chain. When the victim resisted, his accomplice instructed him to shoot her in the leg. However, the youth snatched the chain from her neck, hurriedly ran towards the bike and the duo fled the spot. Simple informed her relatives on the phone and later called up the police. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in a house on the roadside. A case has been registered at the Mullanpur police station. — TNS
No number on front
The victim said there was no registration plate on the front side of the bike. I was too terrified to note down the number on the rear. Residents said gunpoint robberies had become common in the area.
