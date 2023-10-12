Gold medallist gets warm welcome

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 11

Archer Parneet Kaur, who returned to her hometown today after clinching a gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games, received a rousing welcome from Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on her arrival at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali.

The district administration had arranged a dholi and bhangra team to welcome the champion back home. Several budding players from the district also turned up to greet the ace archer.

Hayer remarked, “The daughter of Mansa district has brought laurels to Punjab and the country.”

Hayer also honoured Parneet’s parents, Avtar Singh and Jagmeet Kaur, and her coach, Surinder Singh.

He noted, “As many as 32 players from Punjab have won a total of 20 medals, including eight gold, six silver and six bronze.”

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann will soon honour the medallists with cash prizes.

Hayer was effusive in his praise for the medal-winning archer, saying, “Parneet has become a source of inspiration for all girls in the state by winning gold in the World Championship, World Cup and Asian Games at such a young age.”

The minister also announced plans to set up rowing and archery sports nurseries in Mansa.

#Asian Games #Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer #Mohali #Shaheed Bhagat Singh