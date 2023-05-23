Gold ornaments, Rs 20 lakh stolen from Kishangarh house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

Around Rs 20 lakh in cash and gold ornaments were stolen from a house in Kishangarh on the intervening night of May 21 and 22.

Complainant Suman Devi reported that she had gone to her relative’s house in Chandimandir. When she returned home today, she found the locks of the main door broken and house ransacked.

She claimed that cash and jewellery worth several lakhs were stolen from the house.

On being questioned by the police about huge cash lying in the house, the compliant stated that she had sold a property sometime ago and the payment received by her was lying at the home only.

The police have registered a case at the IT Park police station and initiated investigations into the matter. “The footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scrutinised to gather some clue about the suspects,” said a police official.