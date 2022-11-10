Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh seized at Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

Chandigarh, November 10
Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here from Dubai, the Customs department said on Thursday.
Customs officials intercepted the passenger when he was trying to cross the ‘green channel’, it said in a statement.
A search of his two trolley bags led to the recovery of 160.5 grams of gold. The gold was concealed in small silver-coloured metal pieces placed in the wheel of the bags, according to the statement.
The gold seized has a market value of Rs 8,44,390. It was confiscated for being illegally imported into India, the department said.
Further investigation is under way, it added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough
Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...
Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...
T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat
England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...
8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire
Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...
India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official
Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...