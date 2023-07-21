Golf: Aarushi, Ajay Pal emerge champions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 20

Aarushi Bhanot won the girls’ (Category A) title with a score of 77 in the Chandigarh Golf Club Junior and Sub-Junior Tour held at the club greens. Charvi Vaid (78) claimed second position and Bhavya Mann (84) finished third.

In the Category A for boys, Ajay Pal Singh Bajwa claimed the top spot with a score of 77, while Anant (77) and Aaryaman Rautela (76) finished second and third respectively. Precious Bansal won the girls’ (Category B) event with a score of 85, followed by Ishmita Pankaj (95) at second spot.

Ranvijay Singh Gill (77) claimed first position in the boys’ Category B, followed by Krish Chawla (79) and Gurjeet Singh (81). Testa Singh (81), Tani Kaur (83) and Ojaswini Mahajan (97) claimed top three positions in the girls’ Category C respectively/ In the boys’ category, Jaibir Singh Kang (75), Danish (75) and Shaurya Dagar (81) won awards.

Sohraab Singh Talwar won the boys’ Category D title with a score of 79 while Teghbir Singh Khatra (85) and Jot Sarup Gupta (86) finished second and third respectively. Ojaswini Saraswat claimed girls’ Category D event with a score of 75. Kavya Bhardwaj (98) and Padam Vibhuti (101) were the other top performers. Aarshiya Hooda (45) claimed girls’ Category E (9-hole) event, while Divjot Gupta (34), Ojsav Saraswat (34) and Upraj Singh (35) were the winners of the boys’ event.

In the girls’ Category F, Divleen Kaur (39) and Mahira Sharma (49) claimed top two position. Nihaal Cheema (31), Zorawar Jagir Singh (41) and Vairajvir Mahajan (44) claimed top three positions in the boys’ event. Ayaan Gupta (70) emerged gross winner of the boys’ category, while Jia Kataria (74) claimed the title in the girls’ category.Tanish Dham and Aariva claimed first and second position, respectively, in the boys’ putting event, whereas Niyamat Jakhar finished first and Viyona Dham ended second in the girls’ event.