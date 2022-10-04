Golf championship begins in Panchkula today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will conduct the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship at Panchkula Golf Club from October 4 to 7. The tournament will carry a prize of Rs 50 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be played on October 8.

The event will feature top Indian professionals, including Olympian Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, PGTI Order of Merit leader Ajeetesh Sandhu, Khalin Joshi, defending champion Chikkarangappa, Manu Gandas, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Honey Baisoya.

Besides Chandigarh-based golfers Ajeetesh and Yuvraj, the tricity will also be represented by prominent names, including Abhijit Singh Chadha, Akshay Sharma, Harendra Gupta, Angad Cheema, Amrit Lal, Ranjit Singh, Harmeet Kahlon, Amritinder Singh, Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal, Aadil Bedi and Chandimandir’s Ravi Kumar.

Major foreign names in the field are Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain and Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai. All three amateurs — Arjun Singh Bhatia, Paramraj Singh Sandhu and Brijesh Kumar — will be also in the title fray.

“We have been able to develop the club into a top championship venue in the country in a short span of few years with the continued support of the government,” said Col AS Dhillon, general manger, Panchkula Golf Club.

#Panchkula