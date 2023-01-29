Golf club goes to polls today

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, January 28

As many as 1,800 members will pick the new president of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) on January 29. Incumbent CGC president Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) and Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) are vying for the club’s top post.

PN Thapar (1962-66) PN Chuttani (1966-75) RS Talwar (1975-78) Prem Bhatia (1979-82) Param Jeet Singh (1982-85) RS Mann (1985-88 & 1989-93) Col AP Singh (1988-89) Bikramjit Singh (1993-95) Lt Gen Depinder Singh (1995-96) Raja Malvinder Singh (1996-98, 2002-03 & 2011-12) Tegvir Singh Sibia (1998-99 & 2001-02) Gurinder Jit Singh Sandhu (1999-01, 2012-14 & 2005-07) Lt Col AP Singh (2003-05) RS Sandhu (2007-08) DS Bains (2008-09) Birinder Singh Gill (2009-11, 2014-15 & 2018-19) Ishwar Partap Singh Mann (2016-17) Ravibir Singh (2017-18 & 2021) Sandeep Singh Sandhu (2019-20) Lt Col HS Chahal (2022)

The elections will be held to choose one president and 11 executive members. The rest of the office-bearers will be nominated by the president later. As per the schedule, the annual general meeting of the club will be held on January 29, followed by the elections.

Banking on performance I am seeking votes on basis of my performance during truncated 10-month tenure wherein we worked honestly, diligently and with transparency. Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) Three-point agenda I am contesting the elections on three-point agenda — better facilities for players, better services for members and betterment of the club. — Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) Voting from 11 am to 4.30 pm The elections will be held to choose one president and 11 executive members. The rest of the office-bearers will be nominated by the president later.

The annual general meeting of the club will be held on January 29, followed by the elections.

The voting will be held from 11 am to 4.30 pm on January 29. Votes will be counted from 9 am onwards on January 30.

The voting will be held from 11 am to 4.30 pm on January 29. Votes will be counted from 9 am onwards on January 30.

In their last face-off, Chahal (Bobby) had won the elections by a margin of 99 votes. He defeated Virk (Lalli). A total of 23 members are contesting for the 11-member executive committee of the club.

Dr Agnish Rajesh, Amarinder Singh Aulakh, Brig TS Mundi, Capt GS Ghuman, Dr Satbir Singh, Sachin Bansal, Gursimran Singh Sethi, Alamgir Singh Grewal, Gursharan Singh Sandhu, Balbir Singh Mangat, Col AD Singh, Capt Mohan Bir Singh, Chitwan Mann, Mandeep Singh Kohli, Col Harpreet Singh Mann, Satwant Singh Sandhu, HCS Berry, Capt Amitpal Chahal, Shuchi Garga, Col SS Grewal, Col Karan Thandi, Shona Singh and JS Thoor will contest the polls for the 11-member executive committee.

Record turnout

As many as 1,800 members are eligible to cast their votes to choose the president and executive committee members. This year, the members will choose the 30th president of the club. Last year, as many as 1,154 members cast their vote, which was the highest turnout in the history of the club elections. A total of 31 members had filed their papers for the 11 posts of executive committee member. Last year, the club witnessed a triangular contest.