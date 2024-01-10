Golf coach Jesse gets Dronacharya Award

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Jaskirat Singh Grewal aka Jesse Grewal received Dronacharya Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Jesse is India’s first golf coach to get the coveted award. After 33 years of coaching, he was awarded in the lifetime category. Jesse was the coach of the Indian golf team for the 2023 Asian Games, when Aditi Ashok won silver. He was also the coach of the Indian men’s golf team for 2008 and 2012 Eisenhower Trophy (The World Cup of Golf).

He has trained international golfers Shubhankar Sharma, Karandeep Kochhar, Aadil Bedi, Amandeep Drall, Irina Brar, Yuvraj Sandhu, Angad Cheema, Abhijit Chadha, and budding golfers Nihaal Cheema and Ojaswani Sehrawat.

Arjuna Award for CU’s Pawan

Chandigarh University student Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, captain of the Indian kabaddi team, was bestowed with Arjuna Award. Under Pawan’s leadership, the kabaddi team won a gold in Asian Games 2023, after eight years.

