Golf league: Hawks, Mulligans, Comets, Captain's 18 in last-4

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

The Hunting Hawks downed Soaring Eagles 4-3 in a tense quarterfinal of the Chandigarh Golf League underway at Chandigarh Golf Club. The Mulligans defeated Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators 4.5-2.5 to face Fairway Comets, who got better of Swinging Samurai 5.5-1.5, in the semifinals. In the final quarterfinal, Captain’s 18 made it to the last-four for the second successive year as they pipped Punjab Aces.

The Hawks locked in close battle with Soaring Eagles early on but went ahead as the match progressed. They scored 1.5 out of 2 points on offer in the singles games as Jaspreet Bakshi halved his game against Raghav Bhandari and Puneet Dhiman won his to put the Hawks further ahead after Gurpreet Bakshi and Sachin Bansal had put the first point on the board with a 5&4 win. They secured a minimum playoff scenario after RS Dagar and Chiranjeev Singh got home 2&1 in their game. The final half point was secured with a solid birdie on the 17th by SPS Matharoo and missed putts on the 18th by their opponents.

The Mulligans have taken the league by storm as they beat Gladiators in a contest. The singles games were split with Bismad Singh winning his game and Shiraz Monga doing the same for the Gladiators. The Mulligans ensured they had the four-ball pairs sorted as they scored 3.5 of the 5 points available despite two games going to the final hole.

In the third quarterfinal, Comets were out of sight against the Samurai. Once the Comets swept the singles games, courtesy Sagar Arora and Prithvi Sandhu, the Samurai had a mountain to climb. BS Gill and Ramnik Tiwana won the only full point for the Samurai as the Comets dominated the match.

The Aces faced defeat at Captain’s 18 hands. After Balpreet Ghuman and Rupinder Singh won by a huge 6&5 margin, Rahul Aggarwal won the 18s their first point. Aces skipper Mivaan Singh played an amazing back nine to close out a 2-Up win but rest of the games went the 18s way as Randeep Singh-Capt MS Bedi pair won 4&3 to safeguard the points.