Golf league: Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators records another win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators (HCG) scripted a win as they came back to beat the Sultans of Swing with a score of 6.5–0.5 during the Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) being held at Chandigarh Golf Club.

The Partee Panthers pipped the Punjab Aces 4-3. The Mulligans did the same in their match against the Moksha Royals. The Tee Birds could not capitalise on an early lead as the Green Gators fought back to square the match 3.5-3.5.

The Sultans skipper, Tarun Lehal, partnered with his father, Gurjit Lehal, and salvaged half a point after making a comeback from being 3 down at the turn. With this win, the Gladiators climb back to the top of the leaderboard with three matches played.

The Panthers continued their winning streak with a gutsy win against the Aces. Mivaan Singh led from the front for the Aces as he closed out a 5-3 win, while Bhavkaran Singh got back a point with a 5-4 win of his own in the singles games.