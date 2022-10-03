Golf League: Soaring Eagles, Empire, Hunting Hawks log wins

Chandigarh, October 2
Soaring Eagles, Empire and Hunting Hawks scored impressive wins after being under leader board pressure by romping identical (6-1) victories over Golf Masters, Sleepy Owl Chargers and Partee Panthers, respectively, during the Chandigarh Golf League at Chandigarh Golf Club.
In a heavyweight clash, Netsmartz Tigers got the better of Punjab Aces (5-2). It was a see-saw battle as four out of seven games halved. All three results went in the favour of Tigers. After underperforming in the previous three matches, Soaring Eagles shocked the field with an impressive demolition of Golf Masters. This result puts the Eagles right back in the mix in the qualification for the knockouts.
Similarly, Empire had a steadier campaign, but this win takes them to the top of the leader board with seven games to play. They impressed with their aggressive play and won five games, while squaring two as all their game plans worked out as desired
Hunting Hawks, having teed off last against Partee Panthers, caught the bug and romped to a fine victory. However, the margin of victory surprised many as the Panthers while putting up a brave fight fell short at the key moments in the match.
In the day’s other match, Chasma Shah Royals completed a nervous (4-3) win over the Sultans of Swing. The crucial half point was delivered by owner Darvesh Kumar and his partner Lt Gen GS Sangha in the final game of the match.
