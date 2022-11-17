Golf meet: Avani Prashanth in driver’s seat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

Amateur Avani Prashanth, already a two-time winner in 2021 on the pro circuit, was in the driver’s seat after the first round with a 4-under 68 on the first day of the 15th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Chandigarh Golf Club.

After a bogey free 4-under front nine, Avani had two bogeys and two birdies on the back nine for the day’s only under par round. Avani, who had a busy international season this year, birdied second and then three in a row from fourth to sixth and later birdies on the 12th and 13th. The dropped shots came on 10th and 15th.

Avani (16) is now five shots clear of eight players who are tied at 1-over 73. The pack of eight includes last week’s winner Ridhima Dilawari and two amateurs - Heena Kang and Jia Kataria. Others are Siddhi Kapoor, Rhea Purvi Saravanan, Anisha Agarwalla and Lakhmehar Pardesi. Among other prominent names, Gaurika Bishnoi and Hitaashee Bakshi were tied 9th with 74, Sneha Singh (77) was tied 13th, Neha Tripathi and Seher Atwal were tied 19th with 78 and Afshan Fatima, runner-up last week, was 23rd with a round of 79.