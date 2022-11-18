Golf meet: Yuvraj maintains lead

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

Reigning champion Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu maintained his one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Indian Oil Servo Masters 2022 after he returned a determined 2-under 70 at the Digboi Golf Links.

Greater Noida’s Arjun Sharma struck a 68 in round two to be placed second at the Rs 75-lakh event. Sri Lankan Anura Rohana (71) occupied third place at 9-under 135, while Mysuru’s Aalaap I L (68) was in fourth place at 8-under 136.

The halfway cut went at 1-over 145. Fifty-eight professionals made the cut. PGTI Order of Merit leader Sandhu (63-70), a 10th tee starter on Thursday, made a promising start with an early birdie on the 12th but then stumbled with a bogey on the 13th where he found the hazard and a double bogey on the 14th where his ball was plugged in the bunker behind a tree.

Sandhu, a four-time winner on the PGTI this year, finally bounced back with a birdie on the 15th and a solid front nine where he made an 18-footer for eagle on the seventh and another birdie on the ninth after recovering from the bunker.

Sharma (66-68), a runner-up on the PGTI this year, had a terrific back-nine where he sank an eagle and three birdies to stake claim for the lead. Among prominent names, Udayan Mane and Manu Gandas were tied 11th at 5-under 139, while Khalin Joshi was tied 25th at 3-under 141. Among local professionals, Dulal Kalowar was the only player to make the cut as he totalled 1-over 145 to be tied 49th.