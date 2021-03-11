Golf tourney on May 31

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

The 11th British School Juniors Open Golf Tournament will be played on May 31 at Panchkula Golf Club.

According to the organisers, the tournament will be played for Categories A,B C,D,E and F. Young golfers from New Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab and the tricity can confirm their entries with the organisers before the start of the tournament.