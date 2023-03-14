Golfer Aadil Bedi looks for season’s big win

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 13

Waiting to register a big win, Chandigarh golfer Aadil Bedi will be back in action at the Asian Tour event at DGC New Delhi, followed by two more events of European Challenge Tour to be co-hosted by the PGTI of India at KGA, Bengaluru, starting next week.

Thereafter, he will play two more events, NCR open at Noida Golf Club and the Players Championship at his home club Chandigarh Golf Club, next month.

Bedi, who is a third year student at Chaffey College of California, US, pursuing his associate degree in Kinesiology, said he had improved on his driving distance after his grave wrist injury last year. “I am in a fine touch after working on a short game with Coach Jesse Grewal. These five tournaments in a row will set the pace for the rest of the year,” said Bedi.

“Over the period, I have worked a lot on my smooth swing, accuracy and consistency on the golf course,” he added. Bedi has been described as one of the most promising young golfers in India and many golf experts believe that he has the potential to become a top-level professional golfer in the future.

Last year, after making a comeback from right-hand wrist injury, Bedi had finished tied-11th at Kapil Dev Invitational Golf event in Gurugram. He ended the event with a consistent score of 72, 75, 71 and 70. In the last three seasons of PGTI Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational event, Bedi had finished tied-4th in 2019, tied-10th in 2020 and tied-4th in 2021 with a score of 68, 65, 67 and 72.

In 2020, Bedi had won his maiden PGTI title in Kolkata. He took two years and played 13 PGTI tournaments before winning this championship. He made a cut in nine events but failed to win any. In the previous year, he finished among the top five in five events and thereafter went on to set up a personal hi-tech equipment lab for a better outcome.

He also attended a hi-tech coaching programme under a famous golf coach, Dr Bob Byman, in the US. He made his pro debut in the 2018 Panasonic Open in Bengaluru and thereafter, participated in 13 tour events during 2019. He earned a total of $24,000 in the Asian Tour and around Rs 21, 80,000 in the PGTI tour.

Currently, he is ranked 60th in the PGTI earnings from 50 outings, so far. This year, he has made a cut in two events including, Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship at Tollygunge Club and Gujarat Open Golf Championship.