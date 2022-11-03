Golfer Guntas holds on to lead on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

On the second day of the 28th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship, Guntas Kaur Sandhu continued to claim lead with a score of 143 at Chandigarh Golf Club today.

Jia Kang and Hazel ended the day at tied-2nd position with a score of 150 in the gold division category. Yogyata Modi led the silver division event with a score of 184, followed by Archana Kumar at second position with a score of 187. In the bronze division, Neeta Gilanchi played 197 to claim the lead, while Jaswinder Gill claimed second position with a score of 200.

In the senior ladies event, Harinder Grewal emerged out to be the gross winner with a score of 197, while Binny Bath claimed runner-up spot with a gross score of 200.

In the super senior category, Nalini Sharma claimed the title with a gross score of 192. Binny Bath finished second with a gross score of 200.

In the junior category, Guntas won with a gross score of 143 and Jia Kang finished second with a gross score of 152. In the sub-junior category, Guntas emerged winner with a gross score of 143 and Ojaswini Saraswat finished second with a score of 169.