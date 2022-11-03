Golfer Guntas holds on to lead on Day 2

Chandigarh, November 2
On the second day of the 28th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship, Guntas Kaur Sandhu continued to claim lead with a score of 143 at Chandigarh Golf Club today.
Jia Kang and Hazel ended the day at tied-2nd position with a score of 150 in the gold division category. Yogyata Modi led the silver division event with a score of 184, followed by Archana Kumar at second position with a score of 187. In the bronze division, Neeta Gilanchi played 197 to claim the lead, while Jaswinder Gill claimed second position with a score of 200.
In the senior ladies event, Harinder Grewal emerged out to be the gross winner with a score of 197, while Binny Bath claimed runner-up spot with a gross score of 200.
In the super senior category, Nalini Sharma claimed the title with a gross score of 192. Binny Bath finished second with a gross score of 200.
In the junior category, Guntas won with a gross score of 143 and Jia Kang finished second with a gross score of 152. In the sub-junior category, Guntas emerged winner with a gross score of 143 and Ojaswini Saraswat finished second with a score of 169.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way
A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...
Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm
Centre targeting Punjab farmers over stubble-burning because of their protests against three farm laws: Bhagwant Mann
'BJP holds Punjab responsible for air pollution, while spare...