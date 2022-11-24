Golfer Mannat finishes second

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

Chandigarh junior golfer Mannat Brar finished runners-up in the two-round stroke play leg of the All-India Ladies Amateur Championship at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club in Kolkata today.

Mannat (15) carded 74 and 75 in two rounds, finishing with an aggregate of a 5-five over 149. Fellow teenager Avani Prashanth of Karnataka finished first with two identical rounds of 72 for an even-par 144. Nishna Patel of Maharashtra finished third at 153.

Mannat is confident about good performance in the match play event, which starts tomorrow.

Mannat, who had won a team bronze for Punjab in the National Games, finished third at the IGU Northern India Ladies & Junior Girls tournament in Jaipur last week.