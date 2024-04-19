Golfer Sandeep claims overall trophy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

Sandeep Singh Sandhu (Bobby) claimed the overall winner's trophy with a score of 70 during the Sahil Sharma Memorial Inter-Alumni Golf Tournament at the Chandigarh Golf Club here today. The event, in which 22 schools participated, was organised by the Ex-Vivekite Association (EVA). Miwan claimed the runner-up trophy.

In the best net, Jayant Pathak claimed the title with a score of 37, while Viren Ghuman (36) finished second. Puneet Dhiman was awarded in longest drive, while Sahil Sehgal was awarded for nearest to the pin.

The award for best net in women's category was awarded to Bani Bajwa (33), while the runner-up was Ashi Jain (32). In women’s category, the award was given to Hanima Grewal for longest drive and Kinnarat Brar got the nearest to the pin.

In the Individual EVA Trophy, Navtaj Sujlana (81) bagged the overall trophy for best gross followed by Vikram Bhagwan (83). The best net was awarded to GS Jawandha (36), while Amrinder Singh was the runner-up with a score of 34. The award was given to Somveer Anand for longest drive and Uday Mahajan for nearest to the pin. AYOSA (YPS Patiala) was adjudged the best team in the tournament, while Old Sanwarian Society was runner-up and St Paul's Kolkata second runner-up.

