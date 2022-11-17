Golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu takes first round lead

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

Defending champion Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu was on fire in round one of the Indian Oil Servo Masters 2022 as he struck a scintillating 9-under 63 to take the early lead at the Digboi Golf Links.

Sri Lankan Anura Rohana returned an 8-under 64 to be placed second at the Rs 75-lakh event. Delhi’s Kshitij Naveed Kaul was third at 65, while Greater Noida’s Arjun Sharma was a further shot back in fourth.

Sandhu, the 2022 PGTI Order of Merit leader and a winner of four titles this season, had a whirlwind start with three birdies on the first four holes. A bogey and birdie on the fifth and ninth, respectively, meant that he made the turn at three-under. Sandhu’s birdie on the 11th got him back in the groove as he picked up five more birdies, thereafter landing it close to the pin consistently.

He drove the par-4 14th green to set up a two-putt birdie there.

“I am feeling little nostalgic coming back to the venue where I won my first PGTI event last year. I’m playing on those good memories. This year, weather is even better and that makes the playing experience here at Digboi that much more special,” said 25-year-old Sandhu.

Rohana, meanwhile, mixed an eagle and seven birdies with a bogey to end the day at the second position. He chipped in for birdies on the first and sixth. He made a 10-feet eagle conversion on the seventh. Rohan Dhole Patil of Pune began the week with a hole-in-one on the 10th. He put together a 67 to be placed tied fifth along with Kolkata’s Divyanshu Bajaj.

Among prominent names, Khalin Joshi shot a 69 to be tied 13th, while Udayan Mane and Manu Gandas carded 70s to be tied 19th. Among local professionals, Deven Bhumij was tied 32nd at 71, while both Dulal Kalowar and Deepraj Chetia were tied 44th at 72.